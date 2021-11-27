Scout Investments Inc. Has $7.36 Million Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.70.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $128.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.85 and its 200-day moving average is $143.30.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

