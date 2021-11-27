Scout Investments Inc. Invests $1.95 Million in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,053 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.54, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

