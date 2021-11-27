Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CareDx in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the second quarter worth about $216,000.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,520 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.51. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -121.06 and a beta of 0.52.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNA. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

