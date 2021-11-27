Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Healthcare Services Group worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,616,000 after buying an additional 61,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,074,000 after buying an additional 67,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,181,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,213,000 after buying an additional 64,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,954,000 after purchasing an additional 64,749 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.30. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

