Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,933 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Open Lending worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,220,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1,082.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 668,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

In other Open Lending news, insider Charles D. Jehl bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $9,219,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 386,876 shares of company stock valued at $14,828,654 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.28.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

