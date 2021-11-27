Scout Investments Inc. Sells 581 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.70.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $128.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.85 and its 200-day moving average is $143.30.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.