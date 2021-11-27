Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.28% of Verint Systems worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $3,485,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $5,313,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 34.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $764,000.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

VRNT stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

