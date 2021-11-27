SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Director Timothy Hartnett Acquires 2,500 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Director Timothy Hartnett acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $61.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.37%. The business’s revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

SEAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after buying an additional 86,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $722,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

