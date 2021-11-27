SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Truist began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.91.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,808,555. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

