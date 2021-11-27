Selfkey (KEY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.02 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Selfkey has a market cap of $80.21 million and $47.02 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00233468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,019,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

