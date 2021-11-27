Sentivate (SNTVT) Hits Market Cap of $25.55 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $25.55 million and $113,940.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044806 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00234079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00088541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

