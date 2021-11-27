Serco Group’s (SRP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 174.14 ($2.28).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 131.90 ($1.72) on Wednesday. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 136.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.