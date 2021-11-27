Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 200 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for about 1.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Public Storage by 152.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,374,000 after purchasing an additional 423,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $81,466,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Public Storage by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 525,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,959,000 after purchasing an additional 209,805 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSA opened at $327.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $340.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.45 and its 200 day moving average is $309.89.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.62.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

