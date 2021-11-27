Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 5,477 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,515 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,205 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,887,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,638 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70.

