Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $7,152,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $161.93 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $117.77 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.