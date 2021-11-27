Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $156.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $122.38 and a twelve month high of $162.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

