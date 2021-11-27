Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,058 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,723 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,703,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,981. The company has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.