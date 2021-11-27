Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Rises By 846.7%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 846.7% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 588,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMMJ remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. 77,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,314. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. American Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.66.
About American Cannabis
