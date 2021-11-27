Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Rises By 846.7%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 846.7% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 588,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMJ remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. 77,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,314. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. American Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.66.

Get American Cannabis alerts:

About American Cannabis

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.