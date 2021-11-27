Short Interest in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Decreases By 90.1%

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the October 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

NASDAQ:BCAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,345. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

