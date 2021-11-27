Short Interest in China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Grows By 1,200.0%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CFEIY traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. 3,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. China Feihe has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $32.25.
About China Feihe
Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.