Short Interest in China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Grows By 1,200.0%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFEIY traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. 3,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. China Feihe has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, including raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, adult goat milk powder, and soybean powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

