Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Decreases By 96.2%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DDHRF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053. Dream Impact Trust has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.

Get Dream Impact Trust alerts:

About Dream Impact Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.