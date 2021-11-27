Short Interest in MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Decreases By 92.8%

MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MDWK remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. MDwerks has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

About MDwerks

MDWerks, Inc engages in the sale of products and services to the health care industry. It sells and leases digital pen technology which captures handwriting for later transfer to a personal computer. The firm’s products are used by doctors, clinics, hospital, home health care, nursing homes, and other healthcare providers and their vendors.

