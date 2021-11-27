Short Interest in MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Decreases By 92.8%

MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MDWK remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. MDwerks has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
About MDwerks
