Short Interest in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Expands By 700.0%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Precision Optics stock remained flat at $$2.21 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 million, a PE ratio of -221.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Precision Optics has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter.

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

