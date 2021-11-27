Short Interest in ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) Expands By 3,630.0%

ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 3,630.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS STKR remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,747. ProPhotonix has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

Get ProPhotonix alerts:

ProPhotonix Company Profile

ProPhotonix Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of illumination systems. It operates through the following segments: Light Emitting Diode Systems (LED’s) and Laser and Diodes. The LED’s segment designs and manufactures LED systems for the inspection, machine vision, medical and military markets.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for ProPhotonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhotonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.