Short Interest in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Grows By 1,055.0%

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 1,055.0% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SPGS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,132. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $7,816,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,875,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 10.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

