Short Interest in Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Expands By 600.0%

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBSAA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,944. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Get Spanish Broadcasting System alerts:

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.