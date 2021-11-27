Short Interest in Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Decreases By 93.8%

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the October 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SRNA traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 63,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,305. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Surna has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

Get Surna alerts:

Surna Company Profile

Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Surna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.