Short Interest in Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Decreases By 99.8%

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,807,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UNVC remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 711,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,533. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Univec has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17.

About Univec

Univec, Inc engages in the provision of specialty pharmaceuticals. The comapny was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Ownings Mills, MD.

