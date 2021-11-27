Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Rises By 3,033.3%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 3,033.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,097,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VRUS remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 83,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,218. Verus International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

Get Verus International alerts:

Verus International Company Profile

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries with beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.