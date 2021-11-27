SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 109,687.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,870,000 after purchasing an additional 132,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,430,000 after purchasing an additional 104,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 58,783 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 704,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 198.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 685,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 456,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SIBN. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $72,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $43,584.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,768 shares of company stock valued at $427,168. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIBN opened at $20.02 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $670.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 15.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

