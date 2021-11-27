Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BSRR opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $395.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 117,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 49,907 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 39,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.