SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Short Interest Update

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, a growth of 825.7% from the October 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 321,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,299. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBEA. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

