Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Sino Agro Food shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 242,980 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

About Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF)

Sino Agro Food, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the agriculture and aquaculture business. It operates through the following segments: Fishery Development; Hylocereus Undatus Plantation; Organic Fertilizer and Bread Grass; Cattle Farm Development; and Corporate and Others. Its products include fish, eels, prawns, beef, and mutton.

