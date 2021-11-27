SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) to report $167.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.40 million and the highest is $169.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year sales of $681.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.37 million to $682.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $720.86 million, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $750.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SkillSoft.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKIL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkillSoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In related news, CFO Ryan H. Murray acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $187,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at $14,493,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at $387,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at $1,622,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at $2,529,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKIL stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. SkillSoft has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

