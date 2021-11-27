SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $460.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to announce sales of $460.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global posted sales of $291.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $2,203,628.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $3,114,235.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SMART Global by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in SMART Global by 618.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SMART Global by 11,904.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded down $2.67 on Monday, reaching $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 489,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,218. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.