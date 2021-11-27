SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,563,709 shares of company stock valued at $393,732,095. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

