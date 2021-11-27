SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) vs. Lufax (NYSE:LU) Head-To-Head Analysis

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

46.8% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SoFi Technologies and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 Lufax 0 2 7 0 2.78

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.61%. Lufax has a consensus price target of $15.11, suggesting a potential upside of 149.75%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A Lufax 28.26% 19.55% 6.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Lufax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies N/A N/A -$55.77 million N/A N/A Lufax $7.98 billion 1.87 $1.79 billion $1.04 5.82

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Summary

Lufax beats SoFi Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. SoFi Technologies, Inc. also provides cash management, investment, and other related services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology-enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.