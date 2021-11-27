Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,012.50 ($26.29).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

LON SCT traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,835 ($23.97). 408,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,302. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,025.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,936.41. Softcat has a 1-year low of GBX 1,097 ($14.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.41). The firm has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34.90 ($0.46) per share. This is a positive change from Softcat’s previous dividend of $6.40. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

