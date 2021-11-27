Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.20 Million

Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to post $41.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.10 million to $49.30 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $25.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $154.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.30 million to $162.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $185.80 million, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $308.81 million, a PE ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 1.78. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -381.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

