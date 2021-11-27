South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several analysts recently commented on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of SJI traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $24.28. 575,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,152. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 142.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,828,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 794,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 209,917 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 221,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 127.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 65,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

