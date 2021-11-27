Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $88,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,961,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 37,323 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2,267.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 56,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 199.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 243,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

