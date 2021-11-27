Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $46,000. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 326,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 493,839 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. US Capital Advisors cut Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

