SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPAQ opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the second quarter worth about $391,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 533.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 12.2% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 168,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the second quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 26.0% in the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 214,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 44,272 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

