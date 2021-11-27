SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 52.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $349.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.58 and a 200-day moving average of $348.68. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $294.75 and a 12-month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

