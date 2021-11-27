SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 406,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,700,000 after acquiring an additional 141,670 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

