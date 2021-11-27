Spectris (LON:SXS) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Spectris (LON:SXS) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 3,150 ($41.15) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,370 ($44.03). Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SXS. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($51.22) to GBX 4,370 ($57.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 438 ($5.72) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,831.60 ($37.00).

SXS stock opened at GBX 3,523 ($46.03) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,786.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,795.18. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,613 ($34.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,167 ($54.44). The company has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

