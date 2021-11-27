Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,194,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,230,000 after buying an additional 2,021,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 1,289,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,041,000 after buying an additional 718,149 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 400,475 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPPI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.69 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $277.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

