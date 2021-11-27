Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.080 EPS.

Shares of SFM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,908. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.80.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.