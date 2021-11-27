SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the second quarter worth about $194,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLOW opened at $85.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

