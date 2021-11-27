Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $83,000 in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 752,001 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 208,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $143.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.65. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 64.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

